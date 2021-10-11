CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers' Crosby caps bad day for kickers with game-winner

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (AP) — Talk about difficult decisions. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had a huge one to make late in overtime of Sunday’s game against the Bengals. He could have gone on fourth-and-inches to extend the drive, or allow Mason Crosby — who had missed three straight field goal attempts and an extra point in the game — to attempt a 49-yard field goal with 1:55 left in OT.

CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Week 6 storylines: Full-blown kicker chaos, Matt Nagy’s greatest luxury and Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Last Dance’

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will play Sunday at Soldier Field with first place in the NFC North on the line. The Bears are hoping the momentum from last week’s 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders can carry them forward. But the Packers have won their last four games and appear as if they might be close to be hitting their stride on offense. As kickoff approaches, here’s the inside ...
NFL
wtaq.com

Packers Still Looking For Help To Fill Game Day Gigs

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Even though the regular season has begun, the Green Bay Packers are still seeking employees for gameday and part-time positions. The team has scheduled a walk-in job fair. It will be held Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east end of Lambeau Field.
NFL
prosportsoutlook.com

Packers vs. Bengals Represented an All-Time Awful Day for Kickers on Sunday

After the Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday, Mason Crosby said that he was excited about the win and that “you gotta take joy in the moments.” For fans of both teams, there was little joy in the last 10 minutes of the game as both kickers combined to miss five field goal attempts in that time. That mark surpassed the previous NFL record of three missed field goals in the final three minutes of regulation or overtime.
NFL
Daily Iberian

Packers kicker Mason Crosby discusses play against Bengals

Instant analysis: Packers kicker Mason Crosby overcomes string of misses to lift Green Bay past Cincinnati in overtime. Crosby doesn’t have many poor performances but this was one of them. And he still ended up kicking the game-winning field goal as the Packers took down the Bengals 25-22 in overtime Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
NFL
NewsBreak
FanSided

Packers: Hold off your pitchforks for kicker Mason Crosby

Hold off your pitchforks for Packers kicker Mason Crosby. Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby had arguably the worst game of his career against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and that’s okay to admit. But please, hold off your pitchforks and torches for the future Packers’ Hall-of-Famer. Crosby was 4/7...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Crosby redeems himself after three missed FGs in Packers win

Mason Crosby was one of the most consistent kickers in the NFL heading into Week 5, but the veteran went ice cold on Sunday when the Green Bay Packers needed him most. Fortunately, he was given multiple chances to redeem himself. Crosby missed three field goals between the fourth quarter...
NFL
ngscsports.com

The Ultimate Steelers – Packers Game Day Preview

Steeler Nation doesn’t just reside in the surrounding areas of Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. It is a world-wide army that lives and dies with the NFL franchise that calls Pittsburgh it’s home. The six-time Super Bowl champions are a team that always strives for excellence, and their fans expect nothing less in return. This is the ultimate Steelers Game Day Preview that all followers of the black and gold come to find everything they need to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their upcoming opponent! Mike Drakulich (@PghSportsNation), who covers both Pitt football and the Steelers for NGSC Sports, brings you inside the huddle for both teams with a weekly game story, the Steelers offensive and defensive game plans for success, prediction, game day information, a detailed breakdown of each team, and an up to date team injury report. Heck, you’ll even know the weather at kickoff. The only thing you’re missing is a game uniform.
NFL
Acme Packing Company

Cheese Curds, 10/11: ‘Zero flinch’ in Mason Crosby as he redeems himself on game-winner

Through 57 minutes of game time between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals, nobody expected that the contest would devolve into a kicking contest between Mason Crosby and Evan McPherson. But starting at the 2:12 mark of the fourth quarter, the shenanigans began, as the two place-kickers combined for five misses over the next ten minutes of game time.
NFL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Mason Crosby atones for misses as Packers edge Bengals in OT

Mason Crosby kicked a 49-yard field goal with 1:55 left in overtime to give the Green Bay Packers a 25-22 overtime win over the host Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Crosby atoned for missing three field goals in the final 2:12 of regulation and overtime, including a 51-yarder at the end of regulation and a 40-yarder that would have won the game with 8:08 left in overtime.
NFL
247Sports

Crosby emerges as Packers' resilient hero in Cincinnati

There was every reason in the world not to trot out Mason Crosby in a critical overtime situation. The Green Bay Packers sat on fourth down, mere inches from moving the chains after a 15-yard Randall Cobb reception on 3rd-and-16. Head coach Matt LaFleur was presented with the pressing decision of either going for it — which appeared to be the consensus — or giving Crosby the opportunity to redeem himself after they had watched him miss three field-goal attempts in the last 10 minutes of play.
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

Crosby hits 49-yarder after 3 misses, Packers top Bengals

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby fell into a nightmarish Sunday as the afternoon grew late and a stiff wind kept the flag billowing right to left in Paul Brown Stadium. The historically reliable kicker missed three straight potential winning field-goal attempts before hitting a 49-yarder...
NFL
b93radio.com

4th Time is a Charm: Crosby finally delivers game winner in Cincy.

Live look at both Packer and Bengal fans watching the end of yesterday’s game:. SNIP SNAP SNIP SNAP SNIP SNAP. What a roller coaster. Mason Crosby had hit 27 straight field goals before that meltdown in the 4th quarter. 27! A franchise record. We talked about it at length after his game winner in San Francisco a few weeks back: He’s been absolutely clutch since that debacle in Detroit in October of 2018. Well, we can say this about Mason Crosby, his bad days are few and far between, but when they’re bad, they’re BAD. He missed 5 kicks that day in Detroit, and almost 3 years to the day he misses 4 kicks in Cincinnati. 3 field goals, including 2 potential game winners, and an extra point. But unlike that day in Detroit in 2018, Mason had a chance for instant redemption, and he cashed in. 49 yarder to win it. I know a ton of people on Packer Twitter and Facebook yesterday were calling for him to be cut, but let me be clear about one thing: That’s a ridiculous notion. I was pulling out what’s left of my hair just like everyone else after those misses, but the guy has hit 71 of his last 78 field goals. About 92%. He’s one of the best kickers in the league. The last thing you want to do is cut a kicker who has proven to be clutch in the biggest moments, and who can kick in cold weather, and bring in some free agent off of the street. Trust me, we’d regret that come December.
NFL

