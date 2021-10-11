Packers' Crosby caps bad day for kickers with game-winner

Live look at both Packer and Bengal fans watching the end of yesterday’s game:. SNIP SNAP SNIP SNAP SNIP SNAP. What a roller coaster. Mason Crosby had hit 27 straight field goals before that meltdown in the 4th quarter. 27! A franchise record. We talked about it at length after his game winner in San Francisco a few weeks back: He’s been absolutely clutch since that debacle in Detroit in October of 2018. Well, we can say this about Mason Crosby, his bad days are few and far between, but when they’re bad, they’re BAD. He missed 5 kicks that day in Detroit, and almost 3 years to the day he misses 4 kicks in Cincinnati. 3 field goals, including 2 potential game winners, and an extra point. But unlike that day in Detroit in 2018, Mason had a chance for instant redemption, and he cashed in. 49 yarder to win it. I know a ton of people on Packer Twitter and Facebook yesterday were calling for him to be cut, but let me be clear about one thing: That’s a ridiculous notion. I was pulling out what’s left of my hair just like everyone else after those misses, but the guy has hit 71 of his last 78 field goals. About 92%. He’s one of the best kickers in the league. The last thing you want to do is cut a kicker who has proven to be clutch in the biggest moments, and who can kick in cold weather, and bring in some free agent off of the street. Trust me, we’d regret that come December.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO