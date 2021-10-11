CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Mastodons Celebrate Senior Day and defeat Wright State 2-1

By PFW Athletics
 5 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team celebrated senior day and picked up three huge points with a 2-1 win over Wright State on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Hefner Soccer Complex.

With the win, Purdue Fort Wayne’s record improves to 4-6-4 overall on the season and 3-4 in the Horizon League. Wright State’s record drops to 4-7-3 overall and 2-3-2 in the Horizon League. The win was also the Mastodons’ first win in program history against Wright State, ending a streak of 10 matches against the Raiders without a win.

Wright State got off to a quick start with a goal in the seventh minute by Josie Krupp. Krupp’s shot was deflected by a Mastodon defender and was able to get past a diving Samantha Castaneda . The Mastodons would respond with a goal of their own from Morgan Reitano at the 26 th minute, with the assist from Kayla Shebar . Shebar had a long cross to the middle of the field, Reitano caught the Wright State goalkeeper out of position and snuck the ball to the low left post.

In the second half, Reitano would score the go-ahead goal at the 52 nd minute with the assist coming from Rylee Vruggink . Vruggink was able to find Reitano off a cross towards the net, and Reitano would again sneak the ball past the goalkeeper to the low right post. The goals are Reitano’s team leading fifth and sixth goals of the season, while Vruggink and Shebar picked up their second assist of the season. Reitano’s six goals is tied for second in program history for most goals scored in a season.

The Raiders would not go down without a fight. They had a free kick opportunity 20-yards away from the goal with seven minutes left in the second half. Olga Massombo attempted the free kick, and her shot was saved high and to the left by a diving Castaneda. The save proved to be a crucial moment in keeping the lead for the ‘Dons. The Mastodons are now 4-1 when Reitano scores a goal.

On the day, the Raiders out-shot the Mastodons 18-11 and had a 10-5 shots on goal advantage. Reitano led the ‘Dons in shots with four, three of her shots would be on goal. In goal was Castaneda, she saved nine shots and allowed one goal. She had several crucial saves to limit the Raiders to one goal.

In addition, the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team honored seniors Kailyn Wade , Alexandra Ibarra , and Tia Johnson prior to Sunday’s match.

The Mastodons will be back at the Hefner Soccer Complex on Thursday, Oct. 14 (7 p.m.) against Youngstown State. Thursday’s game will be a pink out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

