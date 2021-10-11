CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander Zverev battles past Jenson Brooksby in Indian Wells

By PA Sport Staff, PA Media/dpa
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

London — Third seed Alexander Zverev overcame American Jenson Brooksby in three sets to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The German got off to a strong start but stumbled in the second amid a wave of unforced errors. However, he got his ground...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

kfgo.com

Tennis-Zverev sees off Murray to reach Indian Wells fourth round

(Reuters) – Alexander Zverev notched his first career win against Andy Murray on Tuesday with a 6-4 7-6(4) victory that moved him into the fourth round at Indian Wells. Former world number one Murray, who got the better of the German in their two previous meetings, jumped out to a 3-0 lead and seemed to unnerve the 24-year-old by standing well inside the court when returning his second serves.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Indian Wells Masters 2021: Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open

Andy Murray will be up against Alexander Zverev in the third round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open. Murray is ranked 121st in the world while Zverev is the World No.4. Andy Murray has been playing decent tennis probably for the first time since his career threatening hip surgery. He is moving well on court and is beating formidable opponents. After pushing third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in the first round of the US Open, Murray reached the quarterfinal of the Moselle Open and reached the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open. At Indian Wells, he got the better of Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round and cruised past Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz in three sets 5-7,6-3,6-2.
TENNIS
dallassun.com

Indian Wells: Zverev overcomes Murray; Tsitsipas, Monfils advance

California [USA], October 13 (ANI): The number three seed Alexander Zverev fought past a spirited effort from three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in Stadium 1 on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from a break down in both sets to advance 6-4, 7-6(4) in the BNP Paribas Open. With this win, Zverev...
SPORTS
AFP

Composed Zverev slips past Murray, women's top seeds fall in Indian Wells

Alexander Zverev won the clash of the two most recent Olympic gold medallists at the ATP Indian Wells on Tuesday, holding off a fierce challenge from Andy Murray despite an equipment malfunction. Zverev won the Olympic gold medal at the recent Tokyo Games and former world No. 1 Murray won gold at both the 2012 London Olympics and in 2016 in Rio.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Furious Andy Murray LOSES his grudge match against Alexander Zverev as German world No 4 beats British veteran in straight sets at Indian Wells

Two steps forward and one set back for Andy Murray, who on Tuesday night failed to make the breakthrough he desperately seeks against Alex Zverev. A match with little love lost between the two players ended in a 6-4, 7-6 defeat for a bitterly disappointed 34-year-old Scot in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

ATP Indian Wells: Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz advance

The 3rd seed Alexander Zverev is through to his first Indian Wells quarter-final thanks to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Gael Monfils in an hour and one minute. After failing to win a set against the Frenchman in the previous three encounters, Zverev dominated on Wednesday night to score a commanding triumph, dropping 13 points behind the initial shot and fending off the only break chance to keep the pressure on the other side.
SPORTS
The Independent

Andy Murray explains why he’ll skip Davis Cup after Indian Wells defeat to Alexander Zverev

Andy Murray has revealed he plans to skip the Davis Cup Finals following his defeat to Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells.The three-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 6-4 7-6 (7-4) by the current world number three on Tuesday night.He now looks set to miss the Davis Cup as he does not feel he has the form to warrant being selected for the Great Britain team.Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, he said: “I’ve given a lot to the Davis Cup, and sometimes to my own detriment physically. The same thing happened last time I played Davis Cup at the...
SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Indian Wells Tennis 2021: Tsitsipas, Zverev Advance, Swiatek, Svitolina Upset

Massive upsets went down on the women's and men's sides of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday in Indian Wells, California. No. 2 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova and No. 4 Elina Svitolina all fell in the round of 16 in straight sets. No. 19 Jessica Pegula took down Swiatek, No. 21 Paula Badosa defeated Krejcikova and No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko earned the win over Svitolina.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
BBC

Indian Wells: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev suffer shock quarter-final defeats

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have been knocked out of the Indian Wells Masters after both lost their quarter-final matches in California. Greek world number three Tsitsipas lost 6-4 2-6 6-4 to unseeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili. German Olympic champion Zverev failed to convert two match points in a surprise 4-6...
NFL
AFP

Zverev, Tsitsipas sent crashing out of ATP Indian Wells Masters

American Taylor Fritz survived two match points to come from behind and eliminate third seeded Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in the quarter-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Friday. Fritz dropped the first set and was down 5-2 in the third when he flicked a switch and rallied to oust Zverev, who fell shortly after second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was shown the door by Nikoloz Basilashvili. The exits of Zverev and Tsitsipas means Great Britain's Cameron Norrie, who is seeded 21st, is the top seed left in the final four. The semi-finals are now set with 31st seeded Fritz facing Basilashvili and Norrie going up against 23rd seeded Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in Sunday's championship match at the Tennis Garden in the California desert.
TENNIS
thefocus.news

What did Fognini say to Tsitsipas at Indian Wells, as things get heated?

During their third round match at Indian Wells, the two tennis stars got into a heated exchange. But what did Fognini say to Tsitsipas and why was he upset?. Tsitsipas beats Fognini to advance at Indian Wells. Fresh from lifting the Laver Cup trophy for Team Europe, Stefanos Tsitsipas is...
NFL
AFP

US Open champ Medvedev stunned by Dimitrov in Indian Wells

Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev joined the growing list of top-seed casualties at the ATP/WTA Indian Wells on Wednesday, losing in the fourth round to world No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title last month at Flushing Meadows, had not lost a set heading into the fourth round but dropped eight straight games, and had his serve broken six times against Dimitrov, en route to a stunning early exit for the top seed. "I don't remember myself losing three service games, even four service games ever on hard courts," Medvedev said. "That shows how slow this court is and the conditions, more like clay, which I don't like. To lose four times the serve is just unacceptable. That's why I lost the (second) set."
TENNIS

