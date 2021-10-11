Alexander Zverev battles past Jenson Brooksby in Indian Wells

Andy Murray will be up against Alexander Zverev in the third round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open. Murray is ranked 121st in the world while Zverev is the World No.4. Andy Murray has been playing decent tennis probably for the first time since his career threatening hip surgery. He is moving well on court and is beating formidable opponents. After pushing third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in the first round of the US Open, Murray reached the quarterfinal of the Moselle Open and reached the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open. At Indian Wells, he got the better of Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round and cruised past Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz in three sets 5-7,6-3,6-2.

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO