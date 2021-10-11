CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills bowl over Chiefs 38-20

By Andrew Lynch
fox4kc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the last AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs were resilient after a lackluster first quarter, riding 21 second quarter points to an eventual 38-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium. Sunday night, the Bills flipped the script. After Byron...

fox4kc.com

Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
wesb.com

Bills Batter Chiefs 38-20 On 100.1 The HERO

The Buffalo Bills battered the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 last night in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game on 100.1 The HERO. Josh Allen finished the night 15 of 26 passing for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 59 yards and a score on the ground.
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills join two Super Bowl winners with defensive dominance

The Buffalo Bills have pitched two shutouts in the first four games of the 2021 regular season. Before they blasted the Houston Texans 40-0 in Week 4, they hammered the Miami Dolphins 35-0 in Week 2. Those two shutouts are a sensational omen for the future of this team. The...
Derrick

Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, sending the Buffalo Bills to a 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in an AFC title game rematch delayed more than an hour by lightning. Allen finished with 315 yards...
KEYT

Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs defense was once again abysmal in a 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in a rematch of the AFC title game. The defense watched the Kansas City offense turn the ball over four times without forcing one of their own. They gave up 315 yards through the air, 121 on the ground and 8.1 yards per play. And the Kansas City defense could not make a stop when the offense scored in the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report card: Bills top Chiefs, 38-20

Now the Buffalo Bills know they can beat the back-to-back AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills made a statement on Sunday night, routing the Chiefs by 18 points, and they are now fully in control of getting the top playoff seed in the AFC. Following the Bills’ win, here’s...
NBC Sports

Sunday Night Football: Bills make a statement with 38-20 victory over Chiefs

The Bills spent a lot of time during the offseason coming up with ways to close the gap between themselves and the Chiefs in the AFC. After Sunday’s Week Five result, it’s safe to say Buffalo accomplished that mission. The Bills made a clear statement that they are among AFC’s...
Syracuse.com

3 stats that show Bills & Chiefs have been class of AFC, neck-and-neck over past 20-plus games

One day after Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder, a heavyweight fight will be on display for the second straight night. Tonight’s heavyweight bout, however, is a matchup in the NFL between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo, winners of three straight games via blowout, and Kansas City, one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, will meet at Arrowhead Stadium in primetime on Sunday Night Football. The matchup, an AFC Championship Game rematch, does not have major playoff implications as it’s only Week 5, but Buffalo will look to show that they can knock off the team that ended their season one year ago while also positioning themselves in a favorable spot for the AFC’s top seed early in the year.
chatsports.com

Final score: Chiefs rolled by Bills, lose 38-20 on Sunday Night Football

For the fourth time in the last six games, the Kansas City Chiefs have lost. For the second time in that span, it was a blowout. The Buffalo Bills came into Arrowhead Stadium and stifled the Chiefs’ offense, forcing four turnovers and holding them to 13 points until late in the fourth quarter — all on the way to a 38-20 victory..
