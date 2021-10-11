CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sports Xtra: Denmark football coach Tom Neuman in studio

By Matt Reynoldson
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FsfL_0cNNFca000

(WFRV) – Denmark football coach Tom Neuman stops by the studio to preview Friday night’s de facto North Eastern Conference title game against Luxemburg-Casco.

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark set up NEC title game; 8-man football highlights

The Vikings are 7-1 on the season and have a chance to capture their first conference crown since 2007 Friday night.

Click the video for the full interview.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
greensboro.com

HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

GREENSBORO — There are three football teams left unbeaten in the Metro 4-A Conference and two of them meet Friday night at Marion Kirby Stadium when No. 2 Northern Guilford visits No. 6 Page. The other unbeaten, No. 1 Grimsley, plays host to Page on Oct. 22, then visits Northern...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Spun

Arch Manning Lost On National Television Last Night

With Steve Sarkisian watching from the sideline, and a national television audience tuned in, five-star quarterback Arch Manning couldn’t lead Isidore Newman to a win over St. Charles Catholic on Thursday night. Heading into Thursday night’s marquee, nationally-televised game Arch had led Isidore Newman to four straight wins, each by...
HIGH SCHOOL
leadercourier-times.com

Timmins recognized for coaching football

Adam Timmins has been honored as 11B Assistant Football Coach of the Year for 2020 by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. He received the award at the All-Star football game June 12, although the plaque has yet to arrive. It was voted on by football coaches statewide. Timmins is...
ELK POINT, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Weather#North Eastern Conference#Nec
937theeagle.com

Tech Talk Interview: Coach Tom Stone

Chris and Aaron interviewed Texas Tech Head Soccer Coach Tom Stone. They discussed how the season's gone so far, coming back from a road loss, their upcoming home game against Oklahoma State, and outlooked the rest of their Big 12 schedule.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
americanfootballinternational.com

Another German Bowl win could cement Jordan Neuman as the best coach in Europe

When German Bowl XLII kicks off on Saturday, it will be the first ever championship appearance for Dresden Monarchs head coach Ulrich Dauber. Like most coaches, it has been a long, hard road to get to this point, with Saturday being a rare shot at the pinnacle of his profession and the immortality that comes with it.
SPORTS
belhaven.edu

Belhaven Football Coach's Show: Episode Five

JACKSON, Miss. - The latest episode of the 2021 Belhaven Football Coach's Show is now live on the Belhaven University Youtube page. On this week's episode, Head Football Coach Blaine McCorkle and Kenneth Nash talk through the Blazers' important road win over Texas Lutheran at the weekend. The two chat about the impressive offensive display from Belhaven and how they hope to continue the balanced attack that has worked so well. Plus, with a a bye week on the schedule, the Blazers' are looking to make an impact off the field including a blood drive hosted outside Wilson Hall on Thursday from 9am - 3 pm.
JACKSON, MS
Times and Democrat

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 3 backs make Denmark-Olar explosive

Denmark-Olar (4-2) is averaging nearly 50 points per game this season thanks to the offensive trio of T.J. Williams, Keithan Washington and Chris Sanders. The Vikings defeated Wagener-Salley 50-42 last week and are tied at the top of Region 3-A with Calhoun County and Ridge Spring-Monetta. Washington and Williams combined...
DENMARK, SC
247Sports

Coach Verbatim: Tom Allen after shutout loss at Penn State

Read below what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say after Indiana's 24-0 loss at Penn State last night at Beaver Stadium. This was the first shutout that the Hoosiers have suffered since the 2000 season. Opening statement. ALLEN: Very disappointing performance. The offense was not able to stay...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Creston News Advertiser

Saydel football coach on leave

DES MOINES - According to the Des Moines Register and KCCI television, Saydel High’s football coach Austin Stubbs was placed on administrative leave Monday. Creston plays Saydel Friday for Creston’s homecoming game. The reports state players had complained that the coach had punished them, allegedly practicing them to exhaustion, over...
DES MOINES, IA
247Sports

College football hot seat rankings: Mike Norvell, Manny Diaz other coaches feeling heat, CBS Sports says

College football's coaching hot seats are beginning to warm at this point of the season, especially in the Sunshine State where a pair of early-tenured coaches are feeling heat under their collars following disappointing starts. Miami's Manny Diaz and Florida State's Mike Norvell are a combined 3-7, and they have been slammed after failed performances this season, including late-game execution errors that have cost both teams wins.
MIAMI, FL
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sport Talks Muskogee at Coach's Show

Bartlesville High football is getting set for its Homecoming contest on Friday night against Muskogee. The Bruins are trying to rebound after three tough games in a row. BHS has lost its last three games a combined 179-7. On defense, Bartlesville has gone up against multiple future NCAA DI athletes over the past two weeks in games against Bixby and Booker T. Washington.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment To Bring Football-Themed Docuseries In Partnership With WaV Sports, Whistle Studios

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) has struck a partnership with production company Whistle Studios and sports marketing firm WaV Sports and Entertainment LLC to launch a football-themed docuseries. What Happened: The three companies said they would jointly produce “The Academy,” a six-episode long-form docuseries that would...
CANTON, OH
WNMT AM 650

Proctor Football Coach Resigns

PROCTOR, MN (CBS-3) – Proctor’s head football coach is on a personal leave of absence for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year. According to Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking, coach Derek Parendo has resigned from all positions with the school and his resignation will take effect at the end of the current school year.
PROCTOR, MN
waynedailynews.com

Former Wildcat Football Assistant Coach Named Interim NFL Head Coach

WAYNE – As reports came out that Jon Gruden, head football coach of the Las Vegas Raiders was submitting his resignation, a former Wayne State College football coach has moved into the interim position getting a chance in nearly 40 years to become a head coach. According to the Las...
NFL
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

210
Followers
109
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy