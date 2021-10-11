CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roldan Deserves More Time with the USMNT

By maineric
sounderatheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI, like many have been deeply frustrated by the highly subjective (and often rude) assessments of player's performance by fans of the USMNT, so I set out to create a simple and objective way of evaluating how players have performed for the USMNT. I built from the theory that scoring more goals than your opponent is always the objective of the team on the pitch, regardless of game state, so the model simply summarizes who is on the field when we score (+1) and who is on the field when our opponents score (-1). Then I take the net scores for each player and normalize to 90 minutes (data from transfermarkt.com).

www.sounderatheart.com

