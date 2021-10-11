CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monona, WI

Mind Body Medicine: The New Science of Optimal Health

monona.wi.us
 5 days ago

This program will be volunteer facilitated for a self paced experience to explore and examine tools and strategies for Optimal Wellness. These lectures average 30 minutes each, with discussion and material to build on. Attend all the FREE sessions you are able to.

www.monona.wi.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
University of Florida

Ready for a Health Change? There’s a Science to That

I’m going to let you in on a secret because I am that passionate about what I do. In case you’re wondering, my entire job is built upon helping you become the healthiest version of yourself. Here at UF/IFAS Extension in Duval County, I am known as a Life Skills & Wellness Digital Media Influencer. That’s just a swanky way of saying my goal is to improve attitudes, knowledge, and skills when it comes to wellness. I want you to adapt and adopt healthy behaviors, and let me tell you why…
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
healio.com

Expert presents model to optimize communication in health care

A model for “turning words into action in 1 minute or less” can be used for presentations, panels, meetings, media interviews and writing emails, according to a speaker at the Women in Medicine Summit. Teri Goudie, founder and CEO of Goudie Media and a former ABC News journalist, who has...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
EatThis

5 Signs You Have Dementia and Aren't Aging "Normally"

What are the signs you have dementia and it's not just "normal" aging? There are a few and they're important to know. For although you may joke, at times, that you had a "brain fart," or struggle to remember so-and-so's name, a certain pattern of behavior can be more alarming. "Normal aging may include weakening muscles and bones, stiffening of arteries and vessels, and some age-related memory changes that may show as: Occasionally misplacing car keys. Struggling to find a word but remembering it later. Forgetting the name of an acquaintance," says the CDC. But read on to see the signs of actual dementia; we've listed 7 key signs—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Monona, WI
Monona, WI
Health
Health

What to Know About Cherry Angiomas, or Those Red Moles You Might See on Your Skin

Lots of little bumps or spots of various colors can pop up on your skin—there are some of the more common ones, like whiteheads or blackheads; moles that can range in colors from pink to blue (yes, really); and skin-colored growths called skin tags. But one type of mark might seem a little more alarming than others: a small, dark or light red bump, better known as a cherry angioma.
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

What Fruits Should Diabetics Avoid?

People with diabetes are no strangers to the age-old myth that they need to avoid fruits altogether because of their sugar content. But fruits together with vegetables are recommended as a part of a healthy diet to help prevent chronic diseases. They also provide your body with vital nutrients in the form of vitamins and minerals.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#The New Science#Optimal Wellness
Fox News

Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there's good news: With proper care, it's preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Painful" Cancers

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most feared forms of cancer—not only is it one of the deadliest, but it's also one of the most painful. "Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most painful malignancies," wrote the authors of a study in the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Oncology. That's because, lacking a routine screening test, pancreatic cancer is usually diagnosed after it's advanced, having spread to the abdomen or bones, or pressing against other organs or the spine. The best hope is early detection, to catch the cancer before it's spread outside the pancreas if at all possible. Here are some of the early signs of pancreatic cancer. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
Woman's World

The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular adverse events linked to inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

A team of investigators at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi studied patients who presented with ocular adverse events within 15 days after the first of 2 doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Mild, reversible ocular adverse events were observed in the ocular anterior and posterior segments in patients in Abu...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

GPs urge people to stay home as complaints of ‘worst cold ever’ surge

The number of people suffering from symptoms of “the worst cold ever” that lasts for weeks have increased, with GPs encouraging those who are sick to stay at home.Experts have said it is “unlikely” that a so-called “super cold” is in circulation, but the surge in people contracting the common cold “highlights the power of the lockdown” and other public health measures that were taken to stop the spread of Covid-19.Sick Britons have taken to social media in droves to report their symptoms, with many experiencing sandpaper throats, headaches, dripping noses and being unable to get out of bed.According...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This One Diet Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes, New Study Suggests

The "right" eating plan could make a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes a thing of the past, new research suggests. Study authors from the University of British Columbia and Teesside University in England gathered close to 200 adults who were between the ages of 30 to 75 and living with diabetes and instructed them to follow a specific 12-week meal plan. The diet was defined as low-calorie (850 to 1,100 calories per day), low-carbohydrate (less than 50 grams of carbs per day), and higher protein (110-120 grams per day).
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy