As the K.C. Chiefs get ready to visit Philadelphia this weekend to take on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, the matchup is a bit interesting this season because there are a lot of unknowns for the average fan here. Unless someone follows the NFL very closely, it can be hard to know much about the Eagles given they place in the NFC East, a division that rotates through the Chiefs schedule once every four seasons.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO