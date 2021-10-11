• Family: Parents Mike and Michelle Parsley, sister Delaynee Parsley and fiancé Connor Niccum. • Hometown: Elkins, Ark. In Town: Kristina Parsley has been a sales associate at Justus Home Center in Fayetteville, Ark. (near Elkins) for more than a year. Justus Home Center is owned and operated by Jim and Betsy Justus, also of Fayetteville. This small business serves the Fayetteville, Elkins and surrounding communities. They stock hardware supplies, livestock feed and veterinary needs for their customers. Kristina provides customer service and helps with inventory management in the store.