Family Relationships

Kristina Parsley

By Jody Harris
ozarksfn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Family: Parents Mike and Michelle Parsley, sister Delaynee Parsley and fiancé Connor Niccum. • Hometown: Elkins, Ark. In Town: Kristina Parsley has been a sales associate at Justus Home Center in Fayetteville, Ark. (near Elkins) for more than a year. Justus Home Center is owned and operated by Jim and Betsy Justus, also of Fayetteville. This small business serves the Fayetteville, Elkins and surrounding communities. They stock hardware supplies, livestock feed and veterinary needs for their customers. Kristina provides customer service and helps with inventory management in the store.

ozarksfn.com

ozarksfn.com

A Window Seat to History

Privately-owned railroad gives passengers a unique look at the Ozarks. When railroads gained prominence in the 1800s they ushered in the industrial revolution. Nowadays it’s hard to imagine how the railroad system totally changed the face of America. Yet, that is the goal of the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad (A&M)....
TRAFFIC
ozarksfn.com

Kambryia Makynlee Alana Qualls

• Hometown: Hindsville, Ark. She has several types of animals, including ducks, rabbits, chickens, horses, and dogs. Kambryia is very active in taking care of her own animals. She attends school during the day and she takes care all of her animals at home with a little help from her mom and dad.
AGRICULTURE
bizjournals

Kristina Taylor

Kristina Taylor joins the American Cancer Society as a Senior Corporate Relations Manager in Nashville, TN. Prior to ACS, she spent three years working as a Corporate Relations Account Manager for the Nashville Predators. She is honored to work alongside compassionate people to positively impact the community and continue the fight against cancer. If you or your company is interested in getting involved with the American Cancer Society in Nashville, email Kristina.taylor@cancer.org.
NASHVILLE, TN

