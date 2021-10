The Buffalo Bills were expected to take an 'L' in this one, but so far it isn't playing out to script. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Kansas City Chiefs as the Bills lead 31-13. Buffalo has been riding high on the performance of QB Josh Allen, who has passed for two TDs and 261 yards on 19 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 46 yards.

