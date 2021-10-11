Irma Butler

FLORENCE — Irma Ruth Balentine Butler passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at El Reposo Nursing Home. She was born November 21, 1932 to John Thomas and Virgie Lee Holt Balentine. Ruth was a long-time member of Community Freewill Baptist Church. She loved God, her family, all people and loved to sing. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Elvin Butler; a daughter, Donna Sue Butler; infant grandsons, Justin and Jeremy Butler and her six siblings, James, Glenn, Norman and John Thomas (Billy) Balentine, Era Phillips and an infant sister. She is survived by three children and their spouses, Dennis Butler (Sheila), Debbie Borden (Jeff) and Mark Butler (Leigh); four grandchildren, Chad Butler (Rachael), Kristie Cain (Jamie), Kassie Sparks (Eric), Karen Mehrotra (Saurabh) and great-grandchildren, Emma and Caroline Butler, Sean, Yash, Seth and Silas Mehrotra, Madeline Wilbanks, Adam and William Sherill and Liam Sparks. Services will be Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 2 pm at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, TN with Gerald Montgomery and Malcolm Scott officiating. Burial will be in Railroad Cemetery with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Visitation will be from 12 noon to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday. IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE VISITATION OR THE SERVICES, THE FAMILY REQUESTS THAT YOU WEAR FACIAL COVERINGS. Pallbearers will be Gene Balentine, Jeff Borden, Chad Butler, Saurabh Mehrotra, Eric Sparks, Jamie Cain, Norman Roger Balentine and Russ Butler with honorary pallbearers being Stan and Steve Butler. The family would like to thank all the staff of El Reposo Nursing Home for their special care during her short time there.