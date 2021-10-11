CORRECTION Bills Chiefs Football

It might only be Week 5 of the NFL season, but "Sunday Night Football" could have far reaching implications for the rest of the season. The Bills have been about as dominant a team as anyone could have expected. They've scored the second-most points in the league at 134 and have allowed the fewest at just 44. And at 3-1, they're tied for the best record in the AFC. The Chiefs, on the other hand, have struggled — by their lofty standards — in the early going of the 2021 season. They currently sit at 2-2 after dropping matchups to the Ravens and Chargers.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO