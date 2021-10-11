Red Sox vs. Rays: ALDS Game 4 live stream, TV channel, watch online, time, odds for 2021 MLB playoffs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are catching a big break ahead of their ALCS matchup with the Astros. A strained forearm will reportedly keep Houston ace Lance McCullers out of the series. That’s a huge development in favor of Boston, one day ahead of Game 1 of the series. McCullers is likely out for the ALCS, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who reports that the righty may be able to return should Houston advance to the World Series. That will be considerably tougher for the Astros without their top starter. McCullers went 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA during the regular...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO