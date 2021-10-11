CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox vs. Rays: ALDS Game 4 live stream, TV channel, watch online, time, odds for 2021 MLB playoffs

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox are just one win away from the American League Championship Series. Sunday night, the Red Sox outlasted the Tampa Bay Rays in 13 innings to take a 2-1 lead in the American League Division Series (BOS 6, TB 4 in 13 innings). Christian Vázquez swatted a walk-off two-run homer to give Boston the Game 3 win. Game 4 is set for Monday evening at Fenway Park.

