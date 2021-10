(A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

A man walking in lane one of eastbound Interstate 90, just west of The Summit at Snoqualmie, was struck and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man was wearing dark clothing and walking in the first lane when he was struck and killed around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The driver was not injured.

