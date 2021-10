Turkey has requested 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. and 80 U.S. modernization kits to upgrade existing warplanes. All those who stand to make big money on the deal want it to go through. It's worth billions, but it's still working through the Foreign Military Sales process, subject to approval by the U.S. State Department and Congress for a reason. And make no mistake, Turkey is a strategic NATO ally due to its geographic location, but it has not been loyal to the U.S.

6 DAYS AGO