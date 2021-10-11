CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week: Consumer prices, UnitedHealth earns, retail sales

By The Associated Press Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Labor Department serves up its September reading of inflation at the consumer level Wednesday. Americans continue to face higher costs, reflected in sharp annual increases in the consumer price index going back to April....

www.startribune.com

cheddar.com

Consumers Keep Spending Amid Headwinds as September Retail Sales Remain High

Despite headwinds in the third quarter like supply chain bottlenecks and inflation, consumers have continued to spend across all sectors. September's retail sales rose by 0.7% amid back-to-school shopping, and increased dining out and travel. CreditCards.com senior industry analyst Ted Rossman joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss consumer sentiment and why people may not be practicing what they preach as we head into the holiday season.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold prices fall, as US retail sales climb [Video]

The benchmark S&P 500 was trading higher on Friday, as data showed that retail sales in the United Sales had risen by more than expected. Figures from the Commerce Department reported that sales grew by 0.7% last month, with August’s number also revised higher, showing an increase of 0.9%. Markets...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Retail sales climb despite rising prices, supply issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September even while facing sticker shock in grocery aisles, car lots and restaurants as snarled global supply chains slow the flow of goods. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. While that was a bigger number than economists had expected, concerns are mounting as to how resilient shoppers will be as they head into the crucial holiday season, should rising prices stick and frustrations grow amid short supplies. Right now, however, there is no evidence that Americans are pulling back, and the spending last month was broad-based from clothing retailers to sporting goods and hobby retailers and auto dealers.
RETAIL
#Unitedhealth#Consumer Prices#Consumer Price Index#Americans#The Commerce Department
MarketWatch

S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points, or 1.1%, to close near 35,295, ending above the 35,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow rose 1.6% for the week. The S&P 500 gained around 33 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 4,472, leaving the large-cap benchmark with a 1.8% weekly rise --- its largest since July 23, according to FactSet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,897, up around 74 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rallied 2.2% for the week, its biggest such rise since August. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.8% Friday, leading Dow gainers after earnings that topped estimates.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Zip Higher on Robust Retail Sales, Earnings

Most investors will be walking into this weekend with a spring in their step. They can thank booming retail sales and continued earnings momentum, which set up a fine Friday finish for the equity markets. Headline retail sales unexpectedly grew for the second consecutive month, with September's figure up 0.7%...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Footwear News

Retail Sales Rose in September Despite Inflation & Supply Chain Slowdowns

September marked another month of retail sales growth in the U.S. Overall sales were $625.4 billion in September, marking a 0.7% jump from August, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Sales were up 13.9% compared to September 2020, with retail trade sales up 0.8% from August and 12.2% year over year. The bump follows a similarly positive report in August, where sales jumped 0.7% jump from July. In July, sales dropped 1.1% from June. Between July 2021 and September 2021, total sales were up 14.9% compared to a year ago, signaling a pattern of recovery and increased spending in...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD: Do strong earnings signal strong retail sales?

Currencies and equities powered higher today with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising more than 500 points. This was the strongest one day rise for the Dow in nearly 3 months. Thanks to good data and better than expected earnings, the reflation trade is back on. Weekly jobless claims dropped below 300K to 293K for the first time since the pandemic with continuing claims dropping to 2.59 million from 2.72 million. Producer prices also rose slightly less than expected even though the year over year PPI rate saw the largest increase ever.
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Wall St tracks weekly gains on strong banks earnings, retail sales data

(Reuters) -U.S. stocks climbed on Friday and the main indexes were set for weekly gains after Goldman Sachs capped a strong earnings season for big banks, while a surprise rise in retail sales raised optimism about economic recovery. Goldman Sachs gained 2.7% as a record wave of dealmaking activity drove...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wall St opens higher on Goldman earnings, retail sales data

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after Goldman Sachs rounded out a strong earnings season for big banks, while a surprise rise in retail sales strengthened views about economic recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.07 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 35,023.63. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

Rising prices flatter U.S. retail sales; demand for goods remains strong

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in September in part as more expensive motor vehicles boosted receipts at auto dealerships, but there are fears that supply constraints could disrupt the holiday shopping season amid continued shortages of goods. Given the partial lift from inflation, the surprise increase in...
BUSINESS
pymnts

UnitedHealth, Walgreens Play to Digital Strengths in Latest Earnings

UnitedHealth Group and Walgreens each reported fiscal growth and ongoing strategic expansions of their respective connected healthcare ecosystems during quarterly earnings calls on Thursday (Oct. 14). For UnitedHealth Group (UHC), Q3 2021 revenues of $72.3 billion are up 11.1% year over year to reach $7.2 billion, in what the company...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Stocks rally as Goldman Sachs earnings boom, retail sales surprise

U.S. stocks rallied Friday as investors digested blowout earnings from Goldman Sachs and an unexpected rise in retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 382 points, or 1.1%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index were higher by 0.75% and 0.5%, respectively. Ticker Security Last Change...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Retail Sales, empire index, trade prices and USD/JPY

US Retail Sales: Expectations are for a -0.2% decline in retail sales for September, along with a 0.5% ex-auto gain, following respective August increases of 0.7% and 1.8%. The headline should be hit from declining vehicle sales, as well as from a continued unwind of the lift from Q1 stimulus. Unit vehicle sales fell -6.4% to a 17-month low of 12.2 mln thanks to ongoing semiconductor shortages and delayed unloading at ports, following a 13.0 mln pace in August and a 16-year high of 18.3 mln in April. Expectations are for a 1.5% increase for the CPI gasoline index that should support service station sales. Retail sales are expected to stabilize through Q4 following the post-stimulus pull-back, though service sector activity should continue to expand. Real consumer spending is expected to grow at a lean 1.7% rate in Q3 and a 3.3% pace in Q4, after rates of 12.0% in Q2 and 11.4% in Q1.
RETAIL
kitco.com

Gold price sharply down after surprisingly strong U.S. retail sales

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Friday and extended early losses following a very upbeat U.S. retail sales report that falls squarely into the camp of the U.S. monetary policy hawks, who want to see U.S. monetary policy tightened sooner rather than later. December gold futures were last down $23.20 at $1,774.70. December Comex silver was last down $0.272 at $23.21 an ounce.
RETAIL

