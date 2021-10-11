Valve Steam Deck video shows why you should never, ever open it

Want to see inside a Steam Deck? Valve has delivered in the latest video although they're keen to remind people not to do any of this yourself. Valve say it's both a "How to" video and a "Why you shouldn't do any of this". Although they mention once you have it you have a right to do so, it's not recommended. With everything packed so tightly together they're giving a warning about damage to batteries, something that could cause a fire so there's a threat to your life kind of warning involved if you do it wrong. The warranty also doesn't cover any damage done by you if you really choose to do this.

