No. 5 Redhawks suffer first loss of season

TRAER — Wapsie Valley shut down a high-flying North Tama football team on Friday, handing the Class A No. 5 Redhawks their first defeat of the 2021 season. North Tama (6-1, 4-1) was hurting after Devin McKinley and Aiden Zook were ejected in the team’s win against BCLUW on Oct. 1. The Redhawks still moved the ball through the air, as Gabe Kopriva completed 21 out of 36 passing attempts for 256 yards. However, the Wapsie Valley (5-2) defense picked off Kopriva four times.