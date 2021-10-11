Tornado Warning issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Benton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BENTON AND CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTIES At 1212 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 6 miles south of Jay, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Jay... Gravette Colcord... Kansas Maysville... Lake Eucha State Park TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN