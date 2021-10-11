Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Logan, Oklahoma by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Logan; Oklahoma Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Oklahoma, northeastern Cleveland and southeastern Logan Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1214 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Guthrie to near Norman. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Eastern Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Guthrie, Choctaw, Harrah, Spencer, Jones, Nicoma Park, Langston, Luther, Coyle, Arcadia, Meridian, Stanley Draper Lake, Newalla and Stella. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0