There were 91 new COVID-19 cases and 727 close contacts related to Henrico Schools reported last week — down from the prior week’s 109 new cases and 1,005 close contacts. Of the 91 new cases, 48 were in elementary schools, 22 in middle schools, 20 in high schools, and one was reported in the facilities annex.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO