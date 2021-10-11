CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

COLUMN-Asia coal prices surge to fresh records; China, India output is key: Russell

By Clyde Russell
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Seaborne thermal coal prices in Asia climbed to fresh record highs last week, with early signs of rising exports not enough to eclipse concerns over coal shortages in top importers China and India.

The benchmark price for Australian high-grade thermal coal at Newcastle Port, as assessed by commodity price reporting agency Argus, jumped to $229.11 a tonne for the week to Oct. 8, a 12.5% increase on the prior week’s close.

The index has risen by almost 160% since the week to April 30, when it ended at $88.52 and was the last week the price fell from the prior seven-day period.

The benchmark 6,000 kilocalorie per kilogram (kcal/kg) coal, most popular with Japanese and South Korean utilities, has now gained almost 400% since September last year, when it slumped to a 14-year low at the height of economic lockdowns across Asia to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not just Australian thermal coal that has surged, with lower-quality 4,200 kcal/kg Indonesian supplies actually outperforming, with the index reaching a fresh record high of $122.08 a tonne in the week to Oct. 8.

This is up 439% since the 2020 low of $22.65 a tonne, with China being the driver of the strong gains after traders and utilities switched to Indonesian cargoes after Beijing imposed an informal ban on buying from Australia amid an ongoing political dispute with Canberra.

For thermal coal, Australia used to be China’s second-biggest supplier behind Indonesia, with the most popular grade being 5,500 kcal/kg cargoes.

With China effectively halting imports from Australia but boosting from Indonesia, a switch happened in Asian markets, with Australia supplying more of the 5,500 kcal/kg grade to India, the world’s second-biggest importer behind China.

But India is a more price-sensitive buyer than China, and Australian 5,500 kcal/kg coal hasn’t performed as strongly, even though it has rallied to an all-time high as well, ending last week at $138.60 a tonne.

This is up 295% since the 2020 low of $35.06 a tonne in the week to Sept. 9 of that year, and while this is a strong rally, it’s not of the same magnitude for higher-quality Australian coal, or the lower-grade Indonesian cargoes.

This is perhaps a reflection of the reluctance of buyers in India to pay high prices for coal, with history suggesting that utilities that run on imported supplies would rather cut back on generation rather than sell electricity at a loss in regulated power markets.

INDIA’S IMPORTS SLIP

Certainly, India’s imports have been trending lower since June, and recent weekly figures from commodity consultants Kpler show volumes being discharged well below the same period a year earlier.

India’s imports of thermal coal were assessed by Kpler at 2.67 million tonnes in the week started Oct. 4, which is up from the lowest week this year of just 1.46 million in the week beginning Sept. 13.

However, India’s imports of thermal coal in the same week last year stood at 3.99 million tonnes, and the strongest week this year was 3.83 million for the seven days that started May 3.

In contrast to the demand destruction likely being seen in India, China’s imports have been stronger in year-on-year terms in recent weeks, even if they are still below the peak from last winter and during the peak summer demand period.

China’s imports of thermal coal were 3.29 million tonnes in the week started Oct. 4, according to Kpler, which was up from 1.47 million in the same week last year.

Kpler is forecasting that China’s imports will rise to 4.50 million tonnes in the week starting on Monday, which if realised would be the strongest weekly outcome since early September.

But for both China and India, imports play very much a secondary role in their coal supplies, with the performances of their vast domestic mining sectors a far more important determinant of the volume of fuel available for generation.

Both countries are trying to ramp up domestic output, with China ordering the re-opening of mines it had previously closed on safety grounds and India’s state-controlled mining giant Coal India trying to recover from lower production caused by a renewed surge in coronavirus cases in recent months.

The success of these endeavours will do more to determine the level of imports required in coming months, although seaborne prices are likely to remain elevated until there is evidence the domestic output is actually rising and the coal is reaching power plants in both countries.

Comments / 0

Related
moneyandmarkets.com

“Old Energy” Still Has Legs After Oil’s $120 Price Surge

West Texas Intermediate crude oil is now trading for around $80 per barrel, touching levels not seen since 2014. Just a year and a half ago, you literally couldn’t give it away. Oil prices went to negative $37.63 in April 2020, as you might remember, meaning that rather than pay for oil, you would have been paid to cart it away. We’ve gone from oil having a value of less than zero to having it trade at multi-year highs.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal India#South China#Launceston#Australian#Argus#Japanese#South Korean#Indonesian#Asian
Fortune

Explaining the sharp jump in gas prices—and why you should get used to shelling out an extra $600 per year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans flush with stimulus checks and fat savings amassed in the lockdown don't seem overly worried about what's amounting to a sizable, stealth hit to their family budgets. It's the recent jump in gasoline prices to levels not seen since late 2014, during the bad old days when OPEC reigned and crude stood at $100 a barrel-plus. Since the start of 2021, prices at the pump have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon in September. That's a leap of one-fifth versus the pre-COVID sticker for all of 2019. Ninety-percent of U.S. households regularly buy gas, and before the virus struck, the families that take to the road were spending around $3000 a year to fill the tanks. Folks returning to their old habits of vacationing and commuting-by-car will be paying as much as $600 a year more a for gas than just eighteen months ago.
TRAFFIC
Financial Times

China coal futures post record weekly increase

Chinese coal futures delivered their biggest weekly rise on record, driven by a worsening energy crisis that threatens to pile further pressure on the country’s property developers as they grapple with looming debt payments. Thermal coal futures traded on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose 8 per cent on Friday to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Coal And Natural Gas Prices Surge Before Correcting

This article was written exclusively for Investing,com. Natural gas comes within a stone’s throw of the February 2014 peak before correcting. Coal fundamentals are bullish - Tight supplies and rising demand. Natural gas inventories are low going into the peak season. Russia flexes its energy muscles - Natural gas “put...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
OilPrice.com

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported another week of crude oil inventory builds. This time, the build is extra large, at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8, as U.S. crude inventories sit 66 million barrels below beginning of the year levels. Analyst expectations for the...
TRAFFIC
TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

China: Key price measure rises at fastest rate on record

China's "factory gate" prices - a measure of what manufacturers charge wholesalers for products - grew at the fastest rate on record last month. The soaring costs of goods comes as Chinese companies face power cuts and surging commodity prices. China is the world's biggest exporter and so price rises...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
AFP

China's factory inflation hit 25-year high in September

China's factory inflation hit its highest level in a quarter of a century on surging commodity costs last month, with Thursday's figures fanning concerns that higher prices could filter through supply chains and into the global economy. Analysts earlier cautioned of a looming hit from the power crunch on other aspects of China's economy such as foreign trade, with supply disruptions possibly filtering down supply chains.
BUSINESS
CNBC

China coal prices hit record high as floods add to supply constraints

China has been grappling with a growing energy crisis brought on by shortages and record high prices for the fuel. The most-active January Zhengzhou thermal coal futures touched a record high of 1,640 yuan ($254.44) per ton earlier in Wednesday trade, having surged almost three-fold year-to-date. Local governments in top...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy