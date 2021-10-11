Fire agencies brace for high winds, low humidity across Northern California

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cooler weather may fool some Californians into thinking fire season is on the way out.

But across the state, fire agencies are preparing for the worst as critical fire weather conditions are expected to hit Northern California over the next few days.

Winters Fire Department Captain Art Mendoza said they are ready — and so is a new strike team formed in Yolo County to help fight any new wildfires.

“We are prepared all the time,” Mendoza said. “We are upstaffing with our personnel. We got advised to bring in more people in case it happens.”

Mendoza said wind-driven fires can be unpredictable, as they have the potential to jump containment lines.

Other agencies across the state are preparing as well.

Cal Fire Captain Chris Bruno said the cooler temperatures shouldn’t fool anyone. With high winds and low humidity expected, all it takes is a spark for something to ignite.

“Even though we have fall here, it’s kind of deceiving because most of our folks haven’t received some sort of rain,” Bruno said. “As the previous years have shown us, we pretty much have a year-round fire season.”

As crews remain ready, Bruno asks the rest of us to be ready as well — don’t wait it out if a fire is in your area.

“If there is a fire in their local area, have their plan,” Bruno said. “Be ready, set, go.”

“I am hoping this is just a conversation that we are having and it’s a safe next couple of days,” Mendoza said.

The red flag warning wraps-up Tuesday evening.

