NBA

Lakers fall to Suns as Russell Westbrook struggles

By Kyle Goon
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — For a 32-year-old on a veteran team, the growing pains are achingly apparent. Through a night with a handful of highs for the Lakers, Russell Westbrook is still searching – for his fit, his shot and his rhythm. A number of stat lines pop out from the Lakers’ 123-94 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night – dropping them to 0-4 – but none more so than Westbrook’s stat line: eight points, 3-for-12 shooting and nine turnovers.

NBA

Lakers Fall to Suns in Preseason

With LeBron James and Russell Westbrook watching in street clothes for a second straight preseason game, the Lakers dropped a Wednesday afternoon affair, 117-105, to the Suns. Anthony Davis started the game at center and played 25 minutes towards 14 points, eight boards, two blocks and two steals, while Carmelo Anthony made his Lakers preseason debut, going for eight points in his 17 minutes.
NBA
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Lakers’ starting lineup comes into focus, but work to do before opener

EL SEGUNDO — Please ask Kent Bazemore about his day. He wants to tell you. For the last few weeks, the 32-year-old said he’s left work with a bounce in his step. “Every night, I walk out of the gym, and I’m actually waiting for people to ask me, ‘What did you do tonight?’” Bazemore said. “Shoot, I played basketball with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.”
NBA

