Lakers fall to Suns as Russell Westbrook struggles

The Los Angeles Lakers have been known for their defensive identity over the past two seasons. The combination of LeBron James and Anthony Davis alongside a wide variety of 3-and-D role players made them the NBA's best defensive team since Frank Vogel became the team's coach, but with so many of their best defenders gone and Russell Westbrook taking their place, the Lakers are going to have to lean into their offense more this season. That's not going to be easy, as according to James, they are installing an entirely new system to help incorporate and maximize all of their new players.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO