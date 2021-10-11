CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Suspicious timing of scam phone call

By TROY SHINN
Lebanon-Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Albany resident got a bit of a surprise when he went to get a new bank card recently. A scammer immediately called and tried to get him to divulge his new card number. Roy Poppleton, 86, said he noticed a $1,100 charge on his bank statement for purchase of Quickbooks Pro. He went into his bank to get the charge reversed and to get a new card issued. The very next day, Poppleton received a call from a man who identified himself as “Mike Watson, with the National Debt Relief Program.”

