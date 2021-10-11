CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai.

The world’s biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai’s STAR Market.

On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application’s vetting. It did not detail reasons why the information may no longer be valid.

It also cited “relevant capital market conditions such as the latest circumstances in connection with the listing.”

“The group’s business operations are in good condition as usual. The withdrawal of the application is not expected to give rise to any adverse impact on the financial positions of the group,” Hong Kong-listed Lenovo said in the Sunday statement.

($1 = 6.4368 Chinese yuan renminbi)

FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Pulled IPOs At Lenovo, Geely Auto Test Shanghai Star Market's 'hard Technology' Listing Criteria

Chinese companies are getting cold feet from stringent stock-listing requirements in Shanghai, after personal-computer maker Lenovo and carmaker Geely Automobile pulled their applications, cooling "home-listing" momentum. The two industry giants, with US$75 billion in combined annual sales and US$2 billion in earnings, withdrew their initial public offering (IPO) plans this...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Nikola's stock rallies after lease agreement with PGT Trucking on 100 FCEVs

Shares of Nikola Corp. rallied 3.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after the electric truck maker announced a collaboration agreement with PGT Trucking Inc. that includes the leasing of 100 Nikola Tre heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV). The lease with PGT, a flatbed transportation company, includes scheduled maintenance and hydrogen fueling services. Deliveries of the FCEV to PGT are expected to begin in 2023, which is when production is expected to commence at Nikola's Coolidge, Arizona facility. Nikola's stock has slumped 25.6% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.2%.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China's central bank says Evergrande risks 'controllable'

China’s central bank said Friday that financial risks from China Evergrande Group’s debt problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spill over, amid growing investor concerns that the crisis could ripple through other developers.Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. The company has missed a third round of interest payments on its offshore bonds this week, spooking investors globally and sparking concern that other companies in the sector may also default on payments.“Of the total liabilities of Evergrande Group, financial liabilities are less than one-third. Creditors are also relatively dispersed, and individual financial institutions...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Chinese regulators tell home buyers: 'Be careful when making payments'

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chinese housing regulators are telling home buyers to exercise caution when making payments on purchases, amid concerns that funds are illegally siphoned away by developers in a sector that is facing a severe liquidity crunch. Chinese developers are allowed to sell residential projects before construction,...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Citigroup earnings rise 48%, beating analyst estimates

Citigroup Inc. said Thursday its net income climbed 48% to $4.6 billion, or $2.15 per share, from $3.1 billion, or $1.36 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue fell 1% to $17.2 billion including a pre-tax loss of about $680 million tied to the sale of its Australia consumer business unit. Excluding this item, revenue increased 3% amid growth in its institutional clients unit. The bank released $1.1 billion in loan loss reserves. Net interest revenue dropped 3% to $1.85 billion from $1.91 billion. Analysts expected Citi to earn $1.71 a share on revenue of $16.98 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. A lower cost of credit drove earnings, partially offset by lower revenue and higher expenses. Shares of Citi rose 1.5% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 14% this year, compared to a rise of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Domino's Pizza shares slide after revenue miss

Domino's Pizza Inc. stock fell 4.7% in Thursday premarket trading after the pizza delivery chain reported third-quarter revenue that missed the Street. Net income totaled $120.4 million, or $3.24 per share, up from $99.1 million, or $2.49 per share last year. Revenue totaled $997.99 million, up from $967.7 million. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $3.11 and revenue of $1.03 billion. U.S. same-store sales fell 1.9% while international same-store sales rose 8.8%. The FactSet consensus was for a U.S. increase of 1.7% and international rise of 8%. This week, Domino's declared a quarterly dividend of 94 cents, payable to shareholders of record as of December 15 on December 30. Domino's stock has gained 24.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 16.2% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

China's factory inflation hit 25-year high in September

China's factory inflation hit its highest level in a quarter of a century on surging commodity costs last month, with Thursday's figures fanning concerns that higher prices could filter through supply chains and into the global economy. Analysts earlier cautioned of a looming hit from the power crunch on other aspects of China's economy such as foreign trade, with supply disruptions possibly filtering down supply chains.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theregister.com

Beijing appears to block Lenovo's debut on Shanghai bourse

The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) has withdrawn approval for Lenovo's listing on the bourse. Lenovo teased the float in January 2021 when a investor communiqué [PDF] explained that the company planned to issue Chinese depositary receipts (CDRs), totalling no more than ten per cent of existing shares, on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Science and Technology Innovation Board (SSE STAR).
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Micron stock drops after report warns DRAM prices set to fall

Micron Technology Inc. shares tumbled to a 10.5-month low Tuesday after a report said prices for DRAM memory chips will fall next year as supply is set to outstrip demand. The Boise, Idaho-based Micron was responsible for 23% of global DRAM revenue in the first quarter of 2021. Ticker Security...
BOISE, ID
