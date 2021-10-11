CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Market Movers Asia Oct 11-15: Region faces tight LNG supply; oil prices remain high

By Ivy Yin
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week's Platts Market Movers Asia with Energy Transition Writer Ivy Yin: LNG markets face tight supply, pushing Asia-Pacific spot prices to all-time highs. * High crude prices hinder fuel demand recovery (01:25) * Palm oil prices hit record highs (02:27) * China's Sep steel trade numbers in focus...

www.spglobal.com

spglobal.com

CONTAINER PREMIUMS: Surcharges reduced further amid supply chain anxiety

Trans-Pacific premium surcharges evaporate as new entrants offer discounts. Bearish outlook on Chinese exports and supply chain gridlock hit sentiment. All-inclusive container rates for shipping from North Asia to West Coast North America were available at their lowest level in months as additional carrier options and a gloomy outlook on the overall supply chain resulted in a wide segmentation in the spot market.
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Oil prices rise to three-year high on back of supply deficit forecasts

(Oct 16): Oil prices settled at a three-year high above $85 a barrel on Friday, boosted by forecasts of a supply deficit in the next few months as the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions spurs demand. Brent crude futures settled up 86 cents, or 1%, at $84.86 a barrel. Front-month...
TRAFFIC
babypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: Oct. 11 – 15

Risk currencies dominated their safe haven counter parts this week, but bitcoin bulls were the big winners as traders priced the possibility of an ETF approval right around the corner. Notable News & Economic Updates:. IMF panel urges central banks to closely monitor inflation, ‘act appropriately’. Intermarket Weekly Recap. We...
BUSINESS
#Oil Markets#Oil Stocks#Heating Oil#Lng#Energy#European#Mmbtu#Asian
moneyandmarkets.com

“Old Energy” Still Has Legs After Oil’s $120 Price Surge

West Texas Intermediate crude oil is now trading for around $80 per barrel, touching levels not seen since 2014. Just a year and a half ago, you literally couldn’t give it away. Oil prices went to negative $37.63 in April 2020, as you might remember, meaning that rather than pay for oil, you would have been paid to cart it away. We’ve gone from oil having a value of less than zero to having it trade at multi-year highs.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Explaining the sharp jump in gas prices—and why you should get used to shelling out an extra $600 per year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans flush with stimulus checks and fat savings amassed in the lockdown don't seem overly worried about what's amounting to a sizable, stealth hit to their family budgets. It's the recent jump in gasoline prices to levels not seen since late 2014, during the bad old days when OPEC reigned and crude stood at $100 a barrel-plus. Since the start of 2021, prices at the pump have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon in September. That's a leap of one-fifth versus the pre-COVID sticker for all of 2019. Ninety-percent of U.S. households regularly buy gas, and before the virus struck, the families that take to the road were spending around $3000 a year to fill the tanks. Folks returning to their old habits of vacationing and commuting-by-car will be paying as much as $600 a year more a for gas than just eighteen months ago.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Oil prices rise on tight supply, set for weekly gain of more than 2%

MELBOURNE - Oil prices climbed on Friday, heading for gains of more than 2% for the week, on increasing signs of tight supply over the next few months as rocketing gas and coal prices stoke a switch to oil products. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 30 cents,...
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

TTF intraday volatility calms as gas market open remains hotly contested

The intraday volatility witnessed on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility gas contracts subsided this week, after having gone through some of the largest same-day movements on any commodity benchmark during October's opening week, an analysis of exchange data shows. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Global energy prices rise across board on demand's quick return: Platts Analytics

Consumers around the world will feel the pinch of higher energy prices as demand outpaces supply, increasing the cost of travel, heating and food, S&P Global Platts analysts said Oct. 14. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "We are going to see it feeding...
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

TotalEnergies bullish on gas and LNG while expanding into renewables: CEO

With its name change from Total to TotalEnergies amid its transition from fossil fuels, the major oil company is investing more in renewables and energy storage while decreasing emissions from its natural gas business, CEO Patrick Pouyanné said Oct. 14. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

China allocates last batch of crude import quotas for 2021 at 14.89 million mt

China's qualified refineries, mostly independent, have been allocated the final batch of crude oil import quotas for 2021 at 14.89 million mt, sources with knowledge of the matter told S&P Global Platts Oct. 15. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. With the allocation, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Brazil's Buzios crude makes inroads to China, some traction seen

Buzios production ramps up; more Tupi diverted to domestic use. Buzios differentials currently at parity-to-slight-discount to Tupi. Brazil's Buzios crude is set to make further inroads into China in the coming months, as production from the Buzios field ramps up and state producer Petrobras diverts more of its key Chinese export grade Tupi crude for domestic use.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

China's Shenghong refining complex to receive first crude cargo late October

China's private refining complex Shenghong Petrochemical is likely to receive its first crude cargo in late October, according to trade sources Oct. 15. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The greenfield refining complex with a capacity of 16 million mt/year, got its first round of quota...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

DUBAI FUTURES: Chinese demand in focus after release of crude import quotas

Backwardation in the sour crude market strengthened marginally Oct. 15 following the release of the fourth batch of crude import quotas to Chinese refineries, which placed the spotlight on Chinese demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 11 am in Singapore (0300 GMT),...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Crude MOC: Crude complex steady, spot trading picks up steam

The sour crude complex was steady at the Asia close Oct. 15, while fresh spot activity demonstrated healthy demand for sour crude grades. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed December cash Dubai versus same-month Dubai futures at a premium of $2.245/b at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Column-Global oil market is tight, despite what producers say: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) - Global petroleum inventories have fallen to their lowest seasonal level for seven years as producers have failed to raise output to match the rapid rebound in consumption since last year’s coronavirus-driven recession. In contrast to shortages in coal, gas and electricity, the oil shortage is largely discretionary,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

