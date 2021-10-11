Maine’s bus driver shortage is upending high school sports
The problematic shortage of bus drivers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t stop at the end of the school day. The lack of bus drivers to transport middle and high school teams to road contests this fall has required athletic administrators around the state to perform an almost daily juggling act to address a bevy of scheduling challenges that also include the coronavirus, weather and a lack of game officials.bangordailynews.com
Comments / 0