Tottenham Hotspur in discussions with Argentina, Brazil and Colombia to release first-team quartet early from international duty. Tottenham Hotspur are currently in talks with the national teams of Argentina, Brazil and Colombia over the early release of their South American players as the North London club are afraid that they will be without these players against Aston Villa right after the international break. (h/t Evening Standard)

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO