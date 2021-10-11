CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers fall to Suns as Russell Westbrook struggles

By Kyle Goon
San Bernardino County Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — For a 32-year-old on a veteran team, the growing pains are achingly apparent. Through a night with a handful of highs for the Lakers, Russell Westbrook is still searching – for his fit, his shot and his rhythm. A number of stat lines pop out from the Lakers’ 123-94 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night – dropping them to 0-4 – but none more so than Westbrook’s stat line: eight points, 3-for-12 shooting and nine turnovers.

