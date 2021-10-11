Clementine’s Opening In Kirkwood Delayed

The opening of Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery in Kirkwood has been delayed, according to a statement from the ice cream chain. Frozen dessert fans were delighted earlier this year when Clementine’s owner Tamara Keefe announced she would open the newest branch of her ice cream shop at the former site of The Custard Station, 140 W. Argonne Drive. Though Keefe predicted an opening by Oct. 1, a company statement last week acknowledged that the store is not yet ready.