Fitness fans in Kirkwood will be excited about a new fast-casual food concept taking over 11215 Manchester Road at the former site of Symbowl, which closed in late 2020. Revel Kitchen, which has locations in Brentwood and Clayton, will open its third storefront later this month. Owner Simon Lusky, who runs the venture with wife Angelica, said he aims to open the Kirkwood location on Oct. 25.