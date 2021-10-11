Frenchville grants 120-acre nature preserve for recreation and forestry education
FRENCHVILLE, Maine — Off of the back roads of Frenchville, 120 acres of woodland, field and wetland is now protected from development forever. With a $55,500 grant from the Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program, Frenchville has placed a conservation easement on a plot of tax-acquired property that the University of Maine at Fort Kent and the St. John Valley Technology Center have been using for forestry and ecology research.bangordailynews.com
