Frenchville, ME

Frenchville grants 120-acre nature preserve for recreation and forestry education

By Hannah Catlin
Bangor Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRENCHVILLE, Maine — Off of the back roads of Frenchville, 120 acres of woodland, field and wetland is now protected from development forever. With a $55,500 grant from the Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program, Frenchville has placed a conservation easement on a plot of tax-acquired property that the University of Maine at Fort Kent and the St. John Valley Technology Center have been using for forestry and ecology research.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Conservation Easement#Nature Preserve#Nature Conservation#The University Of Maine#The St John Valley
