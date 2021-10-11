MLB playoffs 2021 -- Inside the weird, wild and controversial 13th inning of Rays-Red Sox ALDS Game 3

Game 3 of the ALDS series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox might have had one of the wildest endings in postseason history. The two teams had battled back and forth for more than five hours, with Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena leading a comeback in the eighth inning to help send the game into extras. Neither squad could get much going from the 10th to the 13th, but then all hell broke loose.