Lakers fall to Suns as Russell Westbrook struggles
LOS ANGELES — For a 32-year-old on a veteran team, the growing pains are achingly apparent. Through a night with a handful of highs for the Lakers, Russell Westbrook is still searching – for his fit, his shot and his rhythm. A number of stat lines pop out from the Lakers’ 123-94 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night – dropping them to 0-4 – but none more so than Westbrook’s stat line: eight points, 3-for-12 shooting and nine turnovers.www.presstelegram.com
