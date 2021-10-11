CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers fall to Suns as Russell Westbrook struggles

By Kyle Goon
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — For a 32-year-old on a veteran team, the growing pains are achingly apparent. Through a night with a handful of highs for the Lakers, Russell Westbrook is still searching – for his fit, his shot and his rhythm. A number of stat lines pop out from the Lakers’ 123-94 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night – dropping them to 0-4 – but none more so than Westbrook’s stat line: eight points, 3-for-12 shooting and nine turnovers.

Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers set to release 4 players as regular season approaches

With the 2021-22 regular season rapidly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on four players. Perhaps the most notable player being released is Joel Ayayi. Ayayi showed a lot of promise throughout his time at Gonzaga University. During his final season there, he posted averages of 12.0 points,...
Lebron James
Russell Westbrook
Carmelo Anthony
Anthony Davis
Wayne Ellington
Kent Bazemore
Malik Monk
Frank Vogel
Dwight Howard
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Reflects On Wearing Same Uniform As Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers fans got their first look at Russell Westbrook in the Purple and Gold on Tuesday when the organization hosted its annual Media Day. Westbrook was the Lakers’ big addition this summer in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards in hopes that he will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis to bring more titles back to the city.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Hopes Upcoming Documentary Clears Misrepresentation Of Himself In Media

Westbrook discussed how the documentary should shed more light on him as a person and clear up any misconceptions. I think just the short version of the misperception of myself," Westbrook said. A lot of you guys here even don't know me, a lot of media people across the world don't know me, but the time of my career and continuously, they've miscreated and misrepresented narratives of me and who I am as a person, how I play the game, who I am as a person.
Lakers Fall to Suns in Preseason

With LeBron James and Russell Westbrook watching in street clothes for a second straight preseason game, the Lakers dropped a Wednesday afternoon affair, 117-105, to the Suns. Anthony Davis started the game at center and played 25 minutes towards 14 points, eight boards, two blocks and two steals, while Carmelo Anthony made his Lakers preseason debut, going for eight points in his 17 minutes.
lakersoutsiders.com

Carmelo to make Lakers debut in Suns preseason game; LeBron, Westbrook to sit

Frank Vogel and the Lakers held LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, and Carmelo Anthony out of their preseason opener against the Nets (Lakers lost 123-97). After Tuesday’s practice, Vogel talked about who will and will not play in the Lakers in their second preseason game when they take on the Suns on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. PST. LeBron, Westbrook, and Ariza will remain out for tomorrow’s game, but Carmelo will make his debut in the purple-and-gold (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll).
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Reveals Pau Gasol Was Favorite Player Growing Up

After over two decades of playing professional basketball, former Los Angeles Lakers great Pau Gasol officially announced his retirement from the game. Gasol is best known for his time with the Lakers when he and Kobe Bryant led the team to back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. The Lakers are expected to retire Gasol’s No. 16 jersey, a fitting gesture considering what he meant to the city and the franchise.
