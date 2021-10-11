CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Casper Ruud: My titles in 2021 are not as worth as Novak Djokovic's

By DZEVAD MESIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

World No. 10 Casper Ruud is absolutely happy with his season but he is aware that he can't be compared to Novak Djokovic or Daniil Medvedev. Last week, Ruud won the San Diego Open to win a tour-leading fifth title of the season. Djokovic and Medvedev have four titles in...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Young Novak Djokovic jokes: 'Girl in my box is a Miss Universe of 2006'

Competing at the Masters Cup in Shanghai for the second straight year, Novak Djokovic defeated Juan Martin del Potro and Nikolay Davydenko to secure the semi-final berth. In the last round-robin encounter, Novak lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 in an hour and 39 minutes, suffering his third loss to the Frenchman on an indoor court that fall.
TENNIS
AFP

US Open champ Medvedev stunned by Dimitrov in Indian Wells

Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev joined the growing list of top-seed casualties at the ATP/WTA Indian Wells on Wednesday, losing in the fourth round to world No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title last month at Flushing Meadows, had not lost a set heading into the fourth round but dropped eight straight games, and had his serve broken six times against Dimitrov, en route to a stunning early exit for the top seed. "I don't remember myself losing three service games, even four service games ever on hard courts," Medvedev said. "That shows how slow this court is and the conditions, more like clay, which I don't like. To lose four times the serve is just unacceptable. That's why I lost the (second) set."
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
firstsportz.com

“To see Novak Djokovic throw his racket at Olympics is unacceptable” says Felix Auger-Aliassime’s coach

Novak Djokovic is without any doubt one of the biggest names not only in tennis but in sports globally. His feats on the tennis courts have brought him laurels, records and worldwide fame. Djokovic along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are called the ‘Big-3 of Tennis‘ for their sheer dominance in the past 2 decades combining for a total of 60 Grand Slam titles from the 73 Slams that have been contested.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Australian#Indian
Yardbarker

‘Roger Federer is tennis, but Novak Djokovic is better,’ says Italian legend

Italian Davis Cup legend Paolo Bertolucci believes that although Roger Federer is the most iconic player of all time, Novak Djokovic is the best. Djokovic and Federer along with Rafael Nadal have been locked in a three-way rivalry for tennis history for more than a decade, and all have strong cases to be considered the greatest of all time.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rod Laver: Casper Ruud is the real thing

Australian tennis legend Rod Laver dropped a major praise on Casper Ruud, saying the Norwegian is the "real thing." On Sunday, Ruud saw off Cameron Norrie 6-0 6-2 to win the San Diego Open title. Laver, a former world No. 1, was in the stands watching the final. "This kid...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'You couldn't predict Novak Djokovic's career', says top coach

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Australia has decided to adopt a different strategy from most other countries. The Australian institutions have in fact instituted the lockdown several times to stop small outbreaks in the bud and aim for the “tactic” of zero contagion. In recent weeks, Melbourne has seen...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic moves closer to Roger Federer's Major record

Since 2007, Novak Djokovic has forged his way towards one of the most accomplished players on hard court in the Open era. With numerous Major titles and Masters 1000 crowns on the most common surface, Novak leads almost every chart related to the achievements on his beloved hard courts, remaining one of the players to beat on it for 15 years.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I see myself in Novak Djokovic

A.C. Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a great admiration for Novak Djokovic as he insists the 20-time Grand Slam champion is like him. Ibrahimovic is a quite a character but he has been one of the best players at his position over the last 15 years. Though Ibrahimovic represents Sweden,...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy