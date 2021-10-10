CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Micron 7400 SSD With NVMe Provides PCIe Gen4 Efficiency, Good for Knowledge Facilities

By Jeff Lampkin
gamepolar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicron Know-how, Inc., revealed the supply of their new Micron 7400 SSD with NVMe know-how, providing versatile kind components, PCIe Gen4 efficiency ranges, and cutting-edge safety, assembly storage demand of high-processing knowledge middle workloads. The corporate is offering the widest collection of mainstream knowledge middle SSDs available on the market presently. Micron provides seven totally different kind components with their 7400 SSD line to transition to next-generation server construction and capabilities.

gamepolar.com

Comments / 0

Related
anandtech.com

Western Digital Updates WD Blue Series with SN570 DRAM-less NVMe SSD

Western Digital is unveiling its latest addition to the WD Blue family today - the SN570 NVMe SSD. A DRAM-less PCIe 3.0 x4 drive, it brings in performance improvements over the current lead product in the line - the SN550. In order to better appeal to the content creators market, WD is also bundling a free month of membership to Adobe Creative Cloud.
COMPUTERS
HEXUS.net

WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSDs for creators launched

Western Digital has launched its new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSDs. These devices are said to be specially made for creators; offering ample speed, capacity, and reliability for tackling complex workloads in a power-efficient and slim form factor. Don't let the 'creator' tag worry you with regard to pricing though, WD told HEXUS that its new range, available in capacities from 256GB to 1TB, start at only £36.99 inc VAT.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

Give Your PC, Laptop a Massive Speed and Storage Boost at Considerable Savings With These M.2 NVMe SSD Deals [up to 4TB, $230 Price Cut]

Prices of M.2 NVMe SSDs have gone down slightly, but they are still out of the range where one will call them affordable. Fortunately, there are times when attractive price cuts appear out of nowhere and today is your lucky day because you can get up to a 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD with up to $230 in savings. All of these SSDs are available on Amazon, but you will have to hurry because the deals are only available for today.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Micron#Software Defined Storage#Storage System#Ssd#Pcie#Edsff
cgmagonline.com

Get Ready to be Excited For The WD_Black SN750 SE NVMe SSD Battlefield Bundle

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, the rate at which computer storage improves always throws me for a loop. It always goes along the same lines; I’ll get my hands on a new drive or an especially beefy microSD card, look at someone nearby and exclaim how I remember having a huge HDD that could maybe hold 5 GB and that that was one of the larger one’s at the time. I never feel older than I do when I’m holding some hot new hard drive technology. Well, Western Digital has an interesting bundle going on with their fancy WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD drives, and I feel positively ancient.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Is this the best SSD for Xbox consoles?

Seagate Technology has announced its new Game Drive for Xbox SSD, offering a solution to expanding storage space on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles. The external SSD is available in 1TB capacity, and will launch sometime in November 2021 for £144.99 (around $199.99). Seagate has explained that the...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

PCIe 6.0 Spec at Final Draft: 128 GBps

PCI-SIG this week announced that the PCIe 6.0 specification has reached its Final Draft status, which is an important milestone that formally marks completion of the development. All system-on-chips compliant with the PCIe 6.0 version 0.9 specification will be compliant with the final 1.0 version of the technology. The only question is which applications will actually need to adopt PCIe Gen6.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
GeekyGadgets

Apacer AS2280P4U and AS2280P4U Pro M.2 NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen3 x4 and 3D NAND technology

Apacer has introduced new M2 NVMe SSD storage solutions this week in the form of the AS2280P4U and AS2280P4U Pro featuring both PCIe Gen3 x4 and 3D NAND technology. The new SSD drives come with a five-year global warranty and comply with the NVMe 1.3 standard, helping realize Apacer’s 2021 motto of “adding value, enhancing collaboration” writes the press release. The Apacer AS2280P4U and AS2280P4U Pro SSD drives offer users read-write speeds of up to 3,500 and 3,000 MB/s respectively and are available in capacities up to 2TB in size.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Upgrading Your Laptop with PCIe 4.0 Storage: Which SSD is the best?

The newest Tiger Lake laptops are Intel’s first mobile devices with PCIe 4.0 capability. Yet while we expected to see many models ship with fast PCIe 4.0 storage, it’s unlikely that you will see many touting the best SSDs available. While capable of the blistering performance of the higher-bandwidth interface, these PCIe 4.0-enabled laptops mostly ship with PCIe 3.0 SSDs, or worse, are limited by a PCH-connected M.2 slot. That means they operate at PCIe 3.0 performance, even if you upgrade to a faster SSD. So we set out to see if it is even worth the hassle and cost to upgrade Tiger Lake laptops to faster storage.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Addlink PlayStation 5 SSD specifically optimized M.2 PCIe 4.0 PS5 SSD unveiled

PlayStation 5 owners looking to upgrade their internal storage may be interested in a new PlayStation 5 SSD specifically optimized for the PS5. Created by Addlink the optimised M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is equipped with a premium heatsink and the AddGame A95, A90, and A92 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 SSDs are compatible and “exceed all PlayStation 5 storage requirements” making it a great option for upgrading your PlayStation game library storage capacity. Both the A95 and A92 models are available in capacity of 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB. For A90 model, it comes with 1 TB and 2 TB varieties.
VIDEO GAMES
anandtech.com

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD and ArmorLock SSD Review

Western Digital introduced the SanDisk Professional branding in May 2021 for its products targeting the content-capture market. Originally sold under the G-Technology tag, these portable direct-attached storage (DAS) products and multi-HDD RAID enclosures had a strong foothold in multimedia production circles. The SanDisk Professional brand was introduced in a bid to expand upon the popularity of these while also adding new products targeting prosumers and production houses.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

PCIe Gen5 Graphics Card Power Connector Revealed!

While the 6/8-pin power connector has become pretty the standard for graphics cards over the last 8 years, the system has definitely started to run into some limitations. Largely, the fact that each cable can only provide a maximum of around 150 watts of power. With the (rumoured) upcoming release of the Nvidia 3090 Ti, therefore, it’s already understood that a new power connector would be necessary to ensure it could work correctly. – With the upcoming launch of the Gen5 PCIe platform, however, following a report via Videocardz, images have appeared online, appearing to show what should represent the ‘new standard’ for upcoming GPU designs.
COMPUTERS
gamepolar.com

AMD XFX BC-160 Cryptocurrency Mining GPU Leaked, Up To 72 MH/s in ETH

VideoCardz posted photos from one in all its readers a couple of doable AMD-based Navi 12 GPU, created particularly for crypto forex mining. The Navi 12 GPU first appeared alongside the AMD Radeon Professional 5600M, created for Apple’s line of recent computer systems. At present, it’s the solely Navi 12 GPU recognized to be manufactured. Onboard is 2560 stream processors with two HBM2 reminiscence modules, clocking in at speeds of 1.54 Gbps.
COMPUTERS
gamepolar.com

You Aren’t Alone – Over 50% of Enterprise Machines Unable to Improve to Home windows 11

Ever since Microsoft launched the world to Home windows 11 with its fancy new necessities, everybody has been questioning if their machine can run the brand new working system. The reply to that query, as a rule, has been a no… Now a examine of over 30 million units in over 60,000 corporations has revealed that issues look bleak within the enterprise section, as effectively.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Kingston announces its first blisteringly fast 7000MB/s NVMe SSD

Kingston Technologies has announced that it has a new super-speedy PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD on the way, namely the KC3000. The headline-grabbing news here is that the drive boasts impressive read and write speeds of 7,000MB/s and is available in capacities up to 4TB. The drive also ships with a low-profile graphene aluminium heat spreader, to help keep it cool in operation.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy