Severe Weather Statement issued for Rains, Van Zandt by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rains; Van Zandt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUNT NORTHWESTERN VAN ZANDT...HOPKINS...RAINS...SOUTHEASTERN LAMAR AND DELTA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas.alerts.weather.gov
