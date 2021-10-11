Tornado Warning issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Benton County in northwestern Arkansas Central Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1209 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles north of Kansas, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Jay... Gravette Colcord... Kansas Maysville... Lake Eucha State Park TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN