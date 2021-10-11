Al Capone auction: Top 10 highest winning bids

An auction of Chicago Outfit boss Al Capone’s possessions brought in more than $3 million earlier this month.

Here’s a look at the lots that had the highest winning bids:

Capone’s favorite Colt .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol

Estimate: $100,000-$150,000

Sold for: $860,000

Capone’s Colt .38-caliber semi-automatic blue pistol

Estimate: $30,000-$60,000

Sold for: $200,000

Capone’s monogrammed Patek Philippe pocket watch

Estimate: $25,000-$50,000

Sold for: $190,000

Al and Mae Capone’s decorative cigar humidor

Estimate: $5,000-$10,000

Sold for: $120,000

Capone’s platinum diamond monogrammed pocket knife

Estimate: $2,500-$5,000

Sold for: $75,000

Al and Mae Capone’s bed

Estimate: $2,500-$5,000

Sold for: $70,000

Capone’s diamond ‘AC’ pendant

Estimate: $2,500-$5,000

Sold for: $60,000

Al and Mae Capone’s marble Madonna bust

Estimate: $5,000-$10,000

Sold for: $55,000

Personal letter from Capone to his son, Sonny, from Alcatraz

Estimate: $25,000-$50,000

Sold for: $45,000

Capone’s gold initialed ‘AC’ money clip

Estimate: $2,500-$5,000

Sold for: $45,000

