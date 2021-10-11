CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Al Capone auction: Top 10 highest winning bids

By Kori Rumore, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago

An auction of Chicago Outfit boss Al Capone’s possessions brought in more than $3 million earlier this month.

Here’s a look at the lots that had the highest winning bids:

Capone’s favorite Colt .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol

Estimate: $100,000-$150,000

Sold for: $860,000

Capone’s Colt .38-caliber semi-automatic blue pistol

Estimate: $30,000-$60,000

Sold for: $200,000

Capone’s monogrammed Patek Philippe pocket watch

Estimate: $25,000-$50,000

Sold for: $190,000

Al and Mae Capone’s decorative cigar humidor

Estimate: $5,000-$10,000

Sold for: $120,000

Capone’s platinum diamond monogrammed pocket knife

Estimate: $2,500-$5,000

Sold for: $75,000

Al and Mae Capone’s bed

Estimate: $2,500-$5,000

Sold for: $70,000

Capone’s diamond ‘AC’ pendant

Estimate: $2,500-$5,000

Sold for: $60,000

Al and Mae Capone’s marble Madonna bust

Estimate: $5,000-$10,000

Sold for: $55,000

Personal letter from Capone to his son, Sonny, from Alcatraz

Estimate: $25,000-$50,000

Sold for: $45,000

Capone’s gold initialed ‘AC’ money clip

Estimate: $2,500-$5,000

Sold for: $45,000

Source: Witherell’s

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News On 6

Al Capone's Prized Gun, Other Possessions Going Up For Auction

He ruled the streets of Chicago through fear during most of the Prohibition era. Now, nearly 75 years after the death of the gangster Al Capone, some of his most prized possessions are up for sale. This Friday, Capone's surviving granddaughters, helped by Witherell's auction house in California, will sell...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Auction Buyers Spend Over $3M on Al Capone’s Heirlooms

An auction at a private club in Sacramento, California brought in more than $3.1 million for gangster Al Capone’s family. The top item, Capone’s Colt .45-caliber pistol, sold for just over $1 million, according to the New York Post. That makes it the highest-ticket 20th-century firearm ever sold at auction, the Chicago Tribune reports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
wlip.com

Capone’s belongings go for at least $3 million at auction

CHICAGO (AP) — Al Capone may have died nearly 75 years ago but it’s clear interest in the infamous Chicago gangster is very much alive after some of his prized possessions were auctioned off over the weekend for at least $3 million. The Chicago Tribune reports that Capone’s family sold...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
BBC

Al Capone memorabilia sells for $3m at auction

A sale of items belonging to the notorious US gangster Al Capone has raked in $3m (£2.2m) at an auction held over the weekend in California. Some 174 items were featured, including firearms and personal photographs as well as jewellery and furniture. The event, called A Century of Notoriety: The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Auction of Al Capone's items brought in over $3M

People were willing to drop a lot of money for Al Capone's old things. The California auction ended up bringing in more than $3 million. The item that went for the most money was one of the infamous gangster's favorite guns, which sold for $860,000. Another gun went for $200,000.
ECONOMY
Chicago Tribune

Auction for Chicago Outfit boss Al Capone’s goods brings in $3.1 million; his ‘favorite’ gun sells for $860,000

An unprecedented sale of Chicago gangster Al Capone’s belongings, which remained in the possession of his family for almost 75 years after his death, garnered more than $3.1 million Friday night. “A Century of Notoriety: The Estate of Al Capone” was held at a private club in Sacramento, California, near where Capone’s three surviving granddaughters live and had almost 1,500 registered bidders ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Al Capone
San Francisco Chronicle

Al Capone's guns, other effects sell for more than $3 million at auction

Some of notorious gangster Al Capone’s belongings — including his favorite pistol and a monogrammed pocket watch — sold for more than $3 million at a live auction Friday in Sacramento. Nearly 1,000 bidders registered for the auction and a chance to buy about 200 items of Capone family memorabilia,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Chicago

Capone’s ‘Sweetheart’ And Other Heirlooms Up For Auction Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 1,000 people have registered to get their hands on personal property belonging to Chicago’s most notorious gangster. Nearly 200 items belonging to Al Capone are up for auction Friday night in Sacramento. Heirlooms include jewelry, furniture and family photographs. Even Capone’s favorite gun could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars. It apparently saved his life an number of times. He called it “Sweetheart.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Chicago Outfit#Cigar#Ac#Alcatraz Estimate#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Chicago Sun-Times

Three billionaires, a ‘Real Housewives’ husband, an English lord. They are among more than 1,000 bidders drawn to Capone auction

At least three billionaires, a smattering of celebrities — including a husband of “Real Housewives” fame — and an English lord. Those are some of the bidders who were ready to compete Friday night in a once-in-a-lifetime auction of Al Capone’s personal effects — including his favorite pistol. That’s according...
CHICAGO, IL
fox4now.com

"Scarface" Al Capone's Miami Beach mansion sells for $15.5 million

MIAMI, Fl. — Al Capone's Miami Beach mansion was once set to be demolished; now, it has been sold for $15.5 million. The waterfront home was sold to 93 Palm Residence LLC, which is managed by Coral Gables accountant Toni Alam, according to the Miami Herald. Capone originally bought the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
Chicago Tribune

Feds: Gang member bought car used in slaying of Chicago rapper FBG Duck, then returned it

A reputed Chicago gang member used his own name to purchase a car used in the slaying of Chicago rapper FBG Duck, then returned the vehicle less than two hours later when the dealership accused him of lying on a financing application, prosecutors said in a detention hearing Friday. Tacarlos Offerd, 30, was one of five alleged members of the South Side’s O-block gang charged this week with ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy