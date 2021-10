BOISE, Idaho — One woman was taken to the hospital after a crash involving three cars at Interstate 84 and McDermott Road. The incident happened at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday. According to Idaho State Police, a man in a Chevy Cobalt was headed south on McDermott Road when he drove over an embankment, sending his car airborne. The Cobalt, along with a "significant amount of debris," came to a stop on the westbound interstate.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO