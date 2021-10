The blasting scheduled for today at 1 p.m. in Middlesex Township as part of the Route 228 Improvement Project has been postponed and reconfigured. Christina Gibbs, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation, was told Tuesday morning that engineers and the blasting project's contractor, Independent Excavating, inspected the area to be blasted and decided to change the schedule from one blast at 1 p.m. Tuesday to three separate blasts at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

