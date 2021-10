The Kansas City Chiefs got back in the win column against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. Andy Reid notched his 100th win as a head coach in Kansas City, becoming the first head coach to win 100 games with two separate teams. The game wasn’t pretty, especially on the defensive side of the ball. It wasn’t as convincing as many hoped it would be, but the Chiefs came away with a much-needed victory. They’ll need to correct a lot of issues heading into Week 5, but they did show some signs of improvement on the offensive side of the ball this week.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO