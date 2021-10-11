Ballet Arizona’s ‘The Nutcracker’ brings magic to the holidays
Get ready for visions of sugar plums, mouse kings and sparkling Swarovski crystals. Ballet Arizona announced its 36th year of The Nutcracker performances, choreographed by renowned Artistic Director Ib Andersen. The Nutcracker will run from December 10-24 for a total of 15 performances, with afternoon and evening shows at Symphony Hall in downtown Phoenix. All performances are accompanied with live music by The Phoenix Symphony.azbigmedia.com
Comments / 0