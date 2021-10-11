CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Ballet Arizona’s ‘The Nutcracker’ brings magic to the holidays

By Experience AZ
azbigmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for visions of sugar plums, mouse kings and sparkling Swarovski crystals. Ballet Arizona announced its 36th year of The Nutcracker performances, choreographed by renowned Artistic Director Ib Andersen. The Nutcracker will run from December 10-24 for a total of 15 performances, with afternoon and evening shows at Symphony Hall in downtown Phoenix. All performances are accompanied with live music by The Phoenix Symphony.

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutcracker Doll#The Nutcracker#Ballet#Christmas Eve#The Phoenix Symphony#The New York Times#Vip#Symphony Hall#Austrian
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy