Marcus Rashford: Manchester United and England striker says support after racist abuse was a 'special moment'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Rashford has said the support he received after being targeted with racist abuse following the Euro 2020 final was a "special moment" for him. The Manchester United striker was targeted on social media after missing his spot-kick in England's penalty shootout defeat by Italy. His vandalised mural in Manchester...

www.bbc.com

