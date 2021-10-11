CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Massage Chair Guru Seeks $64.5 Million for Brentwood Estate With Underground Conference Room

By James McClain
 5 days ago
In today’s frenzied real estate market, many Los Angeles homes are apt to give you sticker shock. But few can do it quite like this Brentwood mansion, which has popped up for sale with a scalding $64.5 million ask. Should the property sell for anywhere near the listing price, it will rank as one of California’s biggest residential deals of the year.

The Tuscan-style estate has a number of extravagant amenities to justify the billionaires-only price tag. Chief among them is the land, which spans an unusually vast 6.22 acres — all of it fully landscaped. Also unusually, the property is bordered by another seven acres of government land and the Santa Monica Mountains preserve , meaning the place is essentially one giant park with no neighbors. The house itself is also set on a knoll at the end of a private cul-de-sac in Brentwood’s bucolic Mandeville Canyon, so it doesn’t get much more secluded than this in urban Los Angeles.

Perhaps surprisingly, the home’s current owner is not a celebrity or jetsetting hedge fund mogul. He’s Matt Wollman , a low-profile businessman who made his fortune through manufacturing massage chairs.  In 2003, Wollman sold his company — L.A.-based Interactive Health — for $94 million. Four years later, the lifelong entrepreneur — he’s now chairman and CEO of Strategic Services International, a global security consulting firm — bought this Brentwood estate for $25.3 million. At the time, that number was one of the highest prices ever paid for Westside L.A. home, though that record has since been eclipsed numerous times.

The current listing is a bit stingy with photos, and there aren’t any interior snapshots at all, so you’ll have to use your imagination to picture the various rooms. But per the listing, the spaces are traditional with a Mediterranean flair. Upstairs, the master suite has a marble-swaddled bathroom, separate sitting room and dual walk-in closets. There are also the typical luxe amenities — a media room, gym, children’s playroom, formal dining room and double-height living room. The L-shaped house was built in 1993 and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 11,700 square feet of living space, according to public records.

But the property’s most unusual feature lies out back, beneath the pancake-flat lawn. A set of concrete stairs leads down into the ground, to a “towering vault door” that guards a “basement-level auxiliary space,” per the listing. The hidden subterranean space is “perfect for large meetings, with state-of-the-art technology and security.”

And when the conferences have wrapped, the owner can reemerge to a peaceful world upstairs. A swimming pool is framed by olive trees, while vine-shaded al fresco lounge areas overlook endlessly vast lawns. Generous sprays of fragrant lavender are scattered about, as are dozens of specimen trees. Near the north end of the property, a full-size tennis court is fully lighted for nighttime play, and boasts a covered viewing pavilion for spectators. For large events, the estate has off-street motorcourt parking for 16+ vehicles and a three-car attached garage.

Jeff Hyland and David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

