2021 MLB playoffs schedule: Dates, postseason baseball times as all eight teams take the field Monday
The 2021 MLB postseason is underway with both the ALDS and NLDS heating up. The pair of National League Division Series are tied, 1-1, after the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers earned road wins on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants, respectively. The Chicago White Sox kept their season alive Sunday and avoided a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros, and that series is now at 2-1. Elsewhere on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox took down the Tampa Bay Rays in a marathon 13-inning game for a 2-1 ALDS lead.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0