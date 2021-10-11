Scientific American Takes Readers and Listeners Inside the Nail-Biting Quest to Find the ‘Loneliest Whale’

Looking for a simple quick #ElectronicHalloween project? Check out this Halloween Pumpkin guide in the Adafruit Learn system!. Here is a quick project for an electronic halloween pumpkin. With a bit of hacking a $1 plastic pumpkin is upgraded: a sensor embedded in the nose detects when people get close and will play scarey sounds and animates LEDs on the face. The sounds are stored on an SD card so it’s easy to change and customize what the pumpkin says, while the code is written for an Arduino so it’s easy to modify the behavior. I’m going to have this pumpkin outside my door to freak out the little kids who go to daycare nearby. Boo!

