Avoid shopping or making important decisions until 12:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn. Aries (March 21-April 19) Ex-partners and old friends are back in your world again. You might encounter these people in person or through social media. Perhaps, you are thinking about them or they appear in your dreams? Be patient with those who are closest to you at this time.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO