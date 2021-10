Nearly 2,000 players and 145 youth soccer teams will converge in Gillette this weekend for the Meyer Dana Orthodontic Class tournament. Five age divisions for both boys and girls will be divided between fields across the city. Fifteen fields will be setup at Bicentennial Park, five between Gillette College and Thunder Basin High School and three more at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO